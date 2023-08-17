AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. 707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Hotel ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000.

About AdvisorShares Hotel ETF

The AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US hotels, resorts, cruise lines and their sub-industries. BEDZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

