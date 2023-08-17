AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.55. 41,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 40,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOLO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.