Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 221.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 23,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $26,162.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $81,893.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,881 shares of company stock valued at $729,257. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

