Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 221.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 23,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $26,162.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $81,893.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,881 shares of company stock valued at $729,257. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

