Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
Africa Oil Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:AOIFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 10,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,459. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Africa Oil has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.23.
Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOIFF
Africa Oil Company Profile
Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Africa Oil
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.