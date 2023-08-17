Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:AOIFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 10,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,459. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Africa Oil has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Africa Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

