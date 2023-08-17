Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$73.94.

TSE:AFN traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,740. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$31.02 and a 12-month high of C$63.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.95. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 4.5018477 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is -22.81%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

