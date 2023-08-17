AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Posts Earnings Results

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
AgeX Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of AGE stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. AgeX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgeX Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.14% of AgeX Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.
AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.
