Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.81. 1,138,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.38. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $113.28 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

