Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE A traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.25. 1,080,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.38. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $113.28 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,830,344,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,008,000 after purchasing an additional 511,874 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

