Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Position Trimmed by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 299,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,540,000 after buying an additional 78,074 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 5,984.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 102,511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,795,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,646,000 after buying an additional 81,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 248,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,093. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.91%.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.95 per share, for a total transaction of $739,725.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,827.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.95 per share, for a total transaction of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,626 shares of company stock worth $3,631,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

