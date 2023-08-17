Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) vs. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Financial Survey

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Agree Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agree Realty and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 1 6 1 3.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83

Valuation and Earnings

Agree Realty currently has a consensus price target of $75.44, suggesting a potential upside of 22.25%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus price target of $41.71, suggesting a potential upside of 79.80%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Agree Realty.

This table compares Agree Realty and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $483.11 million 12.30 $152.44 million $1.76 35.06 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $239.74 million 10.38 $41.50 million $0.56 41.43

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Agree Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Agree Realty pays out 165.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 282.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 33.71% 3.74% 2.48% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 19.94% 10.20% 3.60%

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, transportation fleet enhancements, renewable natural gas plants, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.