Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0022

Aion (AION) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,794.89 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00164829 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00047897 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00028545 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012804 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003582 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

