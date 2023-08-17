Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Cowen

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cowen from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.54.

TSE AC traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$23.09. 257,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$16.38 and a 1-year high of C$26.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

