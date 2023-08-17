Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AIRI remained flat at $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,500. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
