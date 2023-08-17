Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,076,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 722,816 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,371,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,480,000 after buying an additional 543,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,645,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 492,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

