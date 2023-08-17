Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ALDX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. 344,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

