Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
ALDX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aldeyra Therapeutics
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.