Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Cormark

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ASTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of ASTL stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.08. 8,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,395. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$12.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

