Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Cormark

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ASTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.