Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $194.69

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 194.69 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.78). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.90), with a volume of 17,641 shares trading hands.

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 194.45. The stock has a market cap of £10.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

