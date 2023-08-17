Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLT. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

ALLT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 25,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,888. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

