Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.38. 28,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,403. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

