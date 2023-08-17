Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.38. 28,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,403. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

