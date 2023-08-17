Alpha Finance Lab Price Down 0.1% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $90.98 million and $1.06 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

