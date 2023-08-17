Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $128.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,754 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

