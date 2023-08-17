Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) PT Raised to $19.00 at Wedbush

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.18% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,028,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,397,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
