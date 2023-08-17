Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.86

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €25.86 ($28.11) and traded as high as €26.11 ($28.38). Alstom shares last traded at €26.00 ($28.26), with a volume of 328,347 shares.

Alstom Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.86.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

