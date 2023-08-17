Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Insider Ryan Greenawalt Acquires 10,000 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Greenawalt bought 10,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,808.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Greenawalt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Ryan Greenawalt acquired 1,347 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $18,251.85.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 62.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 150,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 8,745.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 351,207 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.