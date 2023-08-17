Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Update

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,500 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 943,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 406,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,840,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Greenawalt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,808.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Shribman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 406,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,840,772.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,347 shares of company stock worth $262,542 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Shares of ALTG stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 458,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73 and a beta of 1.56. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 153.33%.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.