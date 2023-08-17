Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Tyrone Graham Sells 1,041 Shares

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Tyrone Graham sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $20,101.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,435.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $566.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $27.33.
Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.65%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
