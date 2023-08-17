Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Tyrone Graham Sells 1,041 Shares

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Tyrone Graham sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $20,101.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,435.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $566.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

