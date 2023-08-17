Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE:AMBC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,812. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $611.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 111.98% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

