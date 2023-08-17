Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. Amcor has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

