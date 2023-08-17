American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 73,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,123. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. American Software has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $379.29 million, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.76.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. Analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 743.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 17.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 63.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

