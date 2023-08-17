American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 648,400 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 612,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE:AWR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.48. 17,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. American States Water has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.39.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

Institutional Trading of American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American States Water in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in American States Water by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in American States Water by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

