American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.09

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.09 and traded as high as $76.78. American Woodmark shares last traded at $75.45, with a volume of 65,630 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Sidoti lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

American Woodmark Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

