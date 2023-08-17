Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,748. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $132,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $68,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 956,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,761.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $132,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

