Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,748. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $132,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $68,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 956,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,761.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $132,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amicus Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.