Amkor Technology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.33. 14,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,332. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMKR. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In related news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $71,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

