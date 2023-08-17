Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) CEO Robert C. Daigle Buys 2,200 Shares of Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert C. Daigle bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,651.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 3.8 %

Amtech Systems stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.08. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $119.31 million, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Amtech Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 215,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

