Analysts Offer Predictions for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

CHK opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after acquiring an additional 166,911 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,918,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,952,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,878,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,896,000 after purchasing an additional 220,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,031,000 after purchasing an additional 527,574 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

