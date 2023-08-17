Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.03.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 15.03. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.20.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

