APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for APA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ APA opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. APA has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 3.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

