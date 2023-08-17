Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.63

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 99073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $355.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $687,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,234.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,727 shares of company stock valued at $934,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 66.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile



Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Further Reading

