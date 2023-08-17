Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Raised to $174.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AIT traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.37. The stock had a trading volume of 51,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $156.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average is $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,563,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,318.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.