Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.11-6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.87 billion.

AMAT stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.59. 6,353,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,486. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.19.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after purchasing an additional 819,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

