Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.11-6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.87 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.19.

AMAT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,480,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,325. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $81,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 31.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $1,598,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 162,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

