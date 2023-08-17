Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 10,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 59.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Aramark by 126.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.09.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,467,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. Aramark has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

