Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) vs. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Critical Contrast

Arbor Realty Trust and One Liberty Properties are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arbor Realty Trust and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 2 1 3 0 2.17 One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. Given One Liberty Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Arbor Realty Trust.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties pays out 137.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

44.9% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 28.35% 19.65% 2.85% One Liberty Properties 29.61% 8.89% 3.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and One Liberty Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $948.40 million 3.04 $325.78 million $1.72 8.99 One Liberty Properties $94.55 million 4.48 $42.18 million $1.31 15.16

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats One Liberty Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

