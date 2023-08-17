Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) PT Raised to $50.00 at HC Wainwright

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.78% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Arcellx from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

NASDAQ ACLX traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 148,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $369,571.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jill Carroll sold 315,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $13,079,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,513,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,299,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $369,571.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,468 shares of company stock valued at $13,765,370. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $56,317,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,434 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcellx by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,059,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,666,000 after buying an additional 1,389,490 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,291,000 after buying an additional 380,128 shares during the period.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

