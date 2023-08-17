Argus Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $134.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Argus from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,219. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

