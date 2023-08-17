Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 890,600 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 418,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 195,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.34. 275,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,261. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.88.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AWI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

