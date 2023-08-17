Arora Ashish Sells 30,677 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 30,677 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $293,272.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,334,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,321,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Arora Ashish sold 30,194 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $304,657.46.

Cricut Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Cricut Increases Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cricut had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cricut by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,886,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,996,000 after purchasing an additional 337,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after buying an additional 2,467,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after buying an additional 625,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 190,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cricut by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 510,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

