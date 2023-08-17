Arweave Price Reaches $4.97 (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $325.05 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $4.97 or 0.00017971 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,632.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.53 or 0.00722091 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00109228 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000340 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
