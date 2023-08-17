Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ASND has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.90. 186,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,863. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,603,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 682.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 102,323 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.