ASD (ASD) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, ASD has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $29.18 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018684 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014095 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,523.56 or 0.99999755 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04303464 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,386,848.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.